Officials ask for public’s help finding man wanted for arson

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Officials in Waller County are asking for the public’s help finding a wanted person.

The fire marshal’s office has filed felony arson charges for Michael Robertson Jr. They say he intentionally set a fire inside his father’s mobile home in August and caused damage to it.

Robertson is known to visit the city of Waller routinely.

He is known to drive a white Ford flatbed truck.

Officials in Waller County are looking for Michael Robertson Jr. (Waller County Sheriff's Office)

