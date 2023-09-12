Officials ask for public’s help finding man wanted for arson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Officials in Waller County are asking for the public’s help finding a wanted person.
The fire marshal’s office has filed felony arson charges for Michael Robertson Jr. They say he intentionally set a fire inside his father’s mobile home in August and caused damage to it.
Robertson is known to visit the city of Waller routinely.
He is known to drive a white Ford flatbed truck.
