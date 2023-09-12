Price Receives Posthumous SWC Hall of Fame Honor

WACO, Texas – Former Texas A&M standout defensive end Terry Price will be inducted posthumously into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame on Oct. 11, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame announced.

Price, who transitioned into one of college football’s most respected defensive line coaches after his playing days, passed away at the age of 55 on June 23, 2023. Joining Price in the 2023 SWC Hall of Fame class are: Gary Ashby (baseball), Texas Tech; Amy Benz (golf), SMU; Shaun Johnson (swimming), Texas; Jolanda Jones (track and field), Houston; Kevin Scanlon (football), Arkansas; Ken Stadel (track and field), Rice; Terry Teagle (basketball), Baylor; and Bubba Thornton (track and field, football), TCU.

Recruited by Texas A&M Hall of Fame coaches Jackie Sherrill and R.C. Slocum, Price became a four-year Aggie letterman (1986-89) and helped the Aggies win the Southwest Conference Championship in 1986 and 1987. Price helped the Wrecking Crew rank No. 1 or No. 2 in total defense and rushing defense all four seasons in the Southwest Conference.

Price earned All-SWC honors as a senior after leading the Aggies’ defensive front with 57 tackles with 3.5 quarterback sacks and 14 QB pressures. He also earned honorable mention All-America honors from The Sporting News as the Aggies earned an invitation to the 1989 Sun Bowl. For his Texas A&M career, Price produced 187 tackles and had a career-best 11 stops in two games (vs. Alabama in 1988 and Baylor in 1989).

He was drafted in the 10th round of the 1990 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and played two seasons in the NFL before returning to finish his degree and begin his coaching career on Slocum’s staff in 1992 and 1993, helping the team win the Southwest Conference Championship each season.

After his first coaching stop in Aggieland, Price moved to Western Kentucky where he coached defensive line and was the strength coach in 1994. In 1995, Price began his SEC coaching career as an assistant at Ole Miss (1995-98) before moving to Auburn (1999-2008) and then back to Ole Miss (2009-11). After the 2011 season, he accepted a position at Texas Tech before he was hired back at Texas A&M under head coach Kevin Sumlin in 2012. Price remained on the Aggie defensive coaching staff since that time serving under Sumlin for six seasons and head coach Jimbo Fisher since 2018. His SEC coaching career spanned 28 seasons (1995-2022), one of the longest tenures in SEC history.

During his coaching career, Price was singled out for his recruiting prowess and his ability to help develop young men into outstanding NFL prospects as well as developing high caliber, high character men. NFL players such as the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, current Cleveland Browns all-pro Myles Garrett, as well as Damontre Moore, Daeshon Hall, Daylon Mack, Kingsley Keke, Justin Madubuike, Bobby Brown, DeMarvin Leal and Michael Clemons.

