Remembering 9/11 with Bryan, College Station first responders

By Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Community members paid their respects in Bryan and College Station on Monday to the victims who died during the 9/11 attacks.

The Bryan Firefighters Association hosted stair climbs at Kyle Field and The Stella Hotel in honor of the firefighters who walked up 110 flights of stairs in the World Trade Center.

Those who participated at Kyle Field climbed the stadium’s stairs 14 times to represent 110 flights.

“These are the guys that climbed the stairs going to try to save those who were in that emergency, who they risked their lives, and ultimately sacrificing their lives for others over themselves,” said Bryan Firefighter and Paramedic Tyler Vitek.

Not only were firefighters climbing stairs on Monday morning but also other first responders from Bryan and College Station.

“It’s awesome to see everybody come together. We have hospital workers, we have fire department, we have police, military. It’s amazing to see everybody come together like this for one singular cause,” said Vitek.

The stair climb began at 8:46 a.m. which is when American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center.

