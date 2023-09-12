RMHC Happy Wheels seeks volunteers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tanner Williams with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas says volunteer opportunities are available for those looking to give back.

“We have volunteer opportunities in the family room, so when the families are here, the volunteer is able to interact,” said Williams. “Help them with what they might need. Check them in, check them out. We want a volunteer that wants to help others, and that’s what we do.”

Volunteers can interact with families by pushing the Happy Wheels Cart and the families, and find out if there’s anything that they might need.

“Our volunteers that push the happy wheels cart is about an hour to an hour,” said Williams. “We need some more volunteers to help us push the carts through all the hospitals daily.”

Paul Hicks, says he found out about volunteering by watching the news.

“I was very interested in volunteering and really getting back to the community and had volunteered at food banks. KBTX had a segment a little over a year ago. And so when after I heard the interview, I told my wife this is something that I might be really interested in doing,” said Hicks. “I think you have to be someone who likes to meet people. You have to be able to go into a hospital room, knock on the door and not know what’s going to be behind that door.”

For more information on how you can volunteer with RMHC click here.

