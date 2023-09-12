Some state prisons lift lockdown following searches

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has announced some - but not all - state prisons are lifting lockdowns after implementing a systemwide lockdown and comprehensive searches.

The following units are no longer on lockdown as of Tuesday afternoon. This list will be updated at noon each day here.

Baten

Fort Stockton

Goodman

Halbert

Havins

Henley

Hilltop

Hospital Galveston

Johnston

Kyle

Ney

San Saba

Sayle

Vance

Young

According to TDCJ: “On September 6, 2023, TDCJ took swift and immediate action to address a rise in dangerous contraband and drug-related homicides by implementing a systemwide lockdown and comprehensive searches.”

According to a report in the Texas Tribune, TDCJ has reported 16 homicides in its prisons so far this year. Last year there were 7 and the year prior there were 9 homicides reported.

“These incidents have heightened concerns regarding the safety and security of inmates, staff, and the public,” said Bryan Collier, TDCJ’s executive director, in a prepared statement. “A lockdown is a necessary response to confront the root causes of this crisis, enhance security measures, and ensure the well-being of all individuals within our agency. We are committed to finding the narcotics, but also working with the Office of Inspector General and outside law enforcement to dismantle the networks that are trafficking drugs into our systems.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.