Take a scenic drive for sweet drinks and beautiful views at Chapelton Vineyards

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Your next favorite wine can be found at Chapelton Vineyards in Washington County.

General Manager, Allie Ferguson, says the vineyard is a beautiful escape with scenic views and plenty of wine options.

“Here at Chapelton Vineyards, we’re a 45 acre vineyard and winery. We do have 14 acres of planted estate grapes [including] Blanc Du Bois, Merlot and Tempranillo,” said Ferguson. “We also have a hospitality building with a tasting room, a private event space, a wine club lounge, and two villas on the property.”

Make a day trip or stay overnight. There are two villas on the property available for rent.

As Ferguson mentioned, guests also have the option to sign up for a membership with their wine club.

The membership includes access to a balcony overlooking the property and vineyard.

“This is our wine club member balcony, which is attached to our wine club member lounge. So as a wine club member, you get access exclusively to the second floor of the winery during tasting hours as well as discounts, special events, and then you also get complimentary tastings for you and your guests that you bring when you visit.”

Harvest season is upon us and Chapelton Vineyards is working to get seasonal flavors bottled up for guests to enjoy.

“We actually just finished our estate harvest. So all of our grapes here are picked and we’re in the middle of making the wine. We are bringing in grapes from other vineyards [too],” said Ferguson. “Right now we have grapes on their way here from the High Plains of Texas as well as California, Washington, and even Argentina. We’re really excited to have all those grapes come and we’re getting really excited about our wine making for 2023.”

If you enjoy a wine pairing with dinner, plan to make it out to the vineyard for the fall harvest wine pairing dinner on October 14th.

“We do an evening event with a cocktail hour, appetizers and a four course seated wine pairing dinner with chef Jorge Rivas, which is our in-house executive chef.

You can reserve your ticket for the wine pairing dinner on their website.

Blanc Du Bois. So this was our very first ever wine that we produced from our own estate grape. This is very special to us. I personally hand picked these grapes in the vineyard and processed them, so it’s special to me as well,” Ferguson said.

If you can’t make it out to the event, at least stop by for a glass of their estate Blanc Du Bois.

“We made it in a dry style so this wine drinks similarly to a Sauvignon Blanc. It’s dry, crisp, and refreshing so it’s very good for food pairing,” said Ferguson.

For more information on the winery, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.