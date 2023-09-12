Texas A&M Board of Regents approve expansion for Texas A&M-Commerce in Dallas, defer action for agreement with Aplin Center, LLC

A&M-Commerce at Dallas
A&M-Commerce at Dallas(A&M-Commerce at Dallas)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents on Tuesday approved a motion to nearly double Texas A&M-Commerce’s educational space in a Dallas high-rise.

Since 2021, the university has offered courses in business, education, visual communications and agriculture in the building at 8750 North Central Expressway in Dallas. During a special telephonic meeting, the Regents authorized adding 41,944 square feet of leased space to the original 51,515 square feet.

In another action, the Board authorized the Texas A&M University System to negotiate a collaboration with other parties interested in submitting a bid to manage and operate the Pantex Plant outside of Amarillo. The plant’s primary mission is to assemble, disassemble, test and evaluate nuclear weapons in support of the nation’s stockpile stewardship program.

The Texas A&M System already helps manage the Los Alamos National Laboratory with Battelle Memorial Institute and the University of California. Texas A&M University also has the nation’s largest nuclear engineering program.

Also during the meeting, the Board deferred action on a pre-development agreement with Aplin Center, LLC, to give the new Texas A&M University administration additional time to consider the proposal to construct an educational facility on campus.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shemar Turner, 20, becomes the second Texas A&M football player to be arrested this month.
Texas A&M football player arrested for reckless driving
Hurricane Margot Forecast Track
Hurricane Margot continues to strengthen
Jaiden McGrew (left) and Jecory McGrew (right)
Suspects wanted by Hearne Police arrested in Williamson Co after Crime Stoppers tip
Hearne Police have arrested one person who was involved in a shooting that happened on Monday,...
Hearne Police arrest one, looking for another involved in shooting
This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped...
Police defend strategy in hunt for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante after he evaded searchers

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
Some state prisons lift lockdown following searches
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
Medical Examiner Facility potentially breaking ground next summer, construction consultant approved
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
Officials ask for public’s help finding man wanted for arson
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Aggies Named USTA Best of Texas