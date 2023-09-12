Texas A&M Board of Regents approve expansion for Texas A&M-Commerce in Dallas, defer action for agreement with Aplin Center, LLC

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents on Tuesday approved a motion to nearly double Texas A&M-Commerce’s educational space in a Dallas high-rise.

Since 2021, the university has offered courses in business, education, visual communications and agriculture in the building at 8750 North Central Expressway in Dallas. During a special telephonic meeting, the Regents authorized adding 41,944 square feet of leased space to the original 51,515 square feet.

In another action, the Board authorized the Texas A&M University System to negotiate a collaboration with other parties interested in submitting a bid to manage and operate the Pantex Plant outside of Amarillo. The plant’s primary mission is to assemble, disassemble, test and evaluate nuclear weapons in support of the nation’s stockpile stewardship program.

The Texas A&M System already helps manage the Los Alamos National Laboratory with Battelle Memorial Institute and the University of California. Texas A&M University also has the nation’s largest nuclear engineering program.

Also during the meeting, the Board deferred action on a pre-development agreement with Aplin Center, LLC, to give the new Texas A&M University administration additional time to consider the proposal to construct an educational facility on campus.

