Texas A&M football player arrested for reckless driving

Texas A&M police say an officer observed Shemar Turner nearly cause a wreck, run a red light, and drive 85 miles per hour in 35 to 45 mph zones.
Shemar Turner, 20, becomes the second Texas A&M football player to be arrested this month.
Shemar Turner, 20, becomes the second Texas A&M football player to be arrested this month.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M starting defensive lineman Shemar Turner was arrested for reckless driving on Monday, police confirmed.

The incident occurred on Saturday, August 12th just before 10:00 a.m. in the area of F and B Road and Agronomy Road, according to police reports.

Texas A&M police say an officer observed Turner nearly cause a wreck, run a red light, and drive 85 miles per hour in 35 to 45 mph zones from F and B Road to PA 62 along Wellborn Road.

“The officer tried to catch up to him to stop him but because of the time of day and traffic, the officer did not want to risk public safety. Officers were able to locate the vehicle in Parking Area 62.  It has several custom features,” said Assistant Police Chief Bobby Richardson.

“After the investigation, we presented the evidence to the county attorney’s office and a warrant was issued. He turned himself in on Monday,” said Assitant Chief Richardson.

Turner reportedly told officers that he was late for a meeting and didn’t realize how fast he was driving.

Texas A&M has not said publicly what Turner’s status is for Saturday’s game at Kyle Field but did tell KBTX that the incident is being handled internally.

Turner, who is 20, was released on Monday on a $3,000 bond.

He is the second Texas A&M player to be arrested in less than two weeks.

Micah Tease was arrested on September 1 on drug-related charges.

