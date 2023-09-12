Treat of the Day: DPS Names First Female Texas Ranger Major in History

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the promotion of Texas Ranger Captain Wende O. Wakeman to the rank of major, making her the first female Ranger major in the organization’s storied -- two-hundred-year history.

DPS Director, Steven McCraw, cited Wakeman’s “years of hard work” and “unwavering determination” as what led her to this promotion.

