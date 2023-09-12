Week 2 losses a common theme in Jimbo Fisher era

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football fell to 1-1 after suffering a 48-33 loss to Miami on the road.

Taking a loss in week 2 is nothing new in the Jimbo Fisher era at A&M. In fact, the Aggies are 1-5 in those week 2 games, with losses to Clemson twice (2018 and 2019), Alabama (2020), Appalachian State (2022), and now Miami.

But the way the teams responded after those losses has varied. Last year, it was a sign of things to come with the Aggies finishing with a 5-7 record. But in 2020, the Maroon and White bounced back from their week 2 loss by running the table. Obviously, A&M would love to replicate those results.

”Maturity and recognition of what the problems were, then accepting them and correcting them,” Jimbo Fisher explained on how to respond after an early-season loss. “It’s self-evaluation that you don’t point fingers. You don’t panic. You look at why it happened, why it didn’t happen, why it happened, and you make sure you fix those things. Take them to the practice field then take them to the game field. The maturity of our team I think, after the game we were upset, guys were upset, but they handled it well. They handled it maturely and I think they’ve been back asking questions. Nobody missed yesterday, nobody did anything yesterday. They were on time, they did what they were supposed to do when they were supposed to do it. They’re up there watching film. They’re studying. From their demeanor and their approach, I think they’re doing a really good job of that,” Fisher added.

The Aggies will have a chance to bounce back in week 3 by hosting Louisiana Monroe this Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on the SEC Network.

