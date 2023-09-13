After summer of intense heat, new Smokey Bear campaign keeps wildfire prevention top goal

By Delaney Peden
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Smokey Bear is once again reminding us that we can all do our part in preventing wildfires.

A new campaign called “Smokey is Within” is encouraging people to be mindful of their impact on the environment when it comes to wildfires.

“We want to channel our inner Smokey’s so that we can behave responsibly when we’re outside enjoying the outdoors whether we’re working, living, or playing in our public lands,” said Maureen Brooke, Branch Chief for the USDA Forest Service.

Officials say nine out of 10 wildfires are caused by humans, and are preventable. This campaign is being launched in the hopes that people will take that number into consideration.

“There’s a lot more opportunity for humans, even in their backyards, to be sparking these wildfires,” said George Geissler, Washington State forester.

Even though it’s a new campaign, it’s still the same Smokey.

“His message remains the same. It’s all about preventing unwanted human caused fires and it is about only you.”

