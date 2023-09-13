A&M women’s golf finishes ANNIKA Intercollegiate in fifth

(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAKE ELMO, Minn. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team finished the ANNIKA Intercollegiate in fifth on Wednesday after shooting an even-par 288 round on the final day.

“We had a lot of good but also a lot of bad. We need to clean up the bad when we get home and prepare for the rest of the fall,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We are doing a lot of things right, but we are making too many unforced errors throughout the round. We beat some really good teams this week, but I know we can be more competitive with the top of the leaderboard. I am excited to get back to work and get back out there in October.”

Texas A&M (283-285-288—856) went 8-under 856 through the three-round tournament. The Aggies’ result was good enough for fifth, only behind South Carolina (-26), Oregon (-23), Wake Forest (-22) and San Jose State (-9). All five teams in the top five, including A&M, have made at least one appearance in match play of the past two NCAA Championships.

Additionally, the Maroon & White were paired with No. 8 Texas on the final day. Both squads were tied heading into round three, but the Aggies outplayed the Longhorns by one stroke to finish ahead on the team standings. A&M also placed higher than fellow Lone Star State golf squad Baylor at the ANNIKA. Under Chadwell, the Aggies are now 50-9 versus Texas schools in either stroke play or head-to-head in match play, which is an 84.8% winning percentage.

Zoe Slaughter (70-70-70-210) turned in her third-straight 2-under 70 round at the ANNIKA and tied for ninth. The senior tied for the team lead with 11 birdies throughout the 54-hole event.

Jennie Park (72-70-73—215) tied for 23rd after shooting a 1-over 73 to wrap up the third round. Adela Cernousek (72-75-70—217) shot a clutch 2-under 70 and secured the Aggies’ place in the top five with two birdies on Nos. 17 and 18. The junior tied for 29th.

Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio (74-70-75—219) and Mia Nixon (69-76-75—220) both delivered a 3-over 75 in round three and finished tied for 35th and 38th, respectively.

Team Standings

1 – South Carolina (-26)

2 – Oregon (-23)

3 – Wake Forest (-22)

4 – San Jose State (-9)

5 – Texas A&M (-8)

6 – Texas (-7)

7 – Florida State (-5)

8 – Virginia (+1)

9 – Duke (+3)

10 – Mississippi State (+9)

11 – Minnesota (+20)

12 – Baylor (+21)

