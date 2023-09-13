Authorities searching for escaped inmate last seen in Grimes County

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Grimes County are looking for an inmate who escaped Wednesday afternoon.

Albino Guerrero was last seen around 1:30 p.m. at the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office. We are told he was working in the kitchen at the Sheriff’s Office.

Guerrero is described as a 51-year-old Hispanic man who is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts. His last known address was in Navasota.

If you see him, call the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office or 911.

Guerrero was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

