Authorities searching for escaped inmate last seen in Grimes County

Albino Guerrero was last seen around 1:30 p.m. at the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.
Albino Guerrero was last seen around 1:30 p.m. at the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.(Grimes County Sheriff's Office)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Grimes County are looking for an inmate who escaped Wednesday afternoon.

Albino Guerrero was last seen around 1:30 p.m. at the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office. We are told he was working in the kitchen at the Sheriff’s Office.

Guerrero is described as a 51-year-old Hispanic man who is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts. His last known address was in Navasota.

If you see him, call the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office or 911.

Guerrero was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

