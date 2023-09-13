Brenham Academy opens with weekend activities

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A new Academy Sports and Outdoors is opening in Brenham and there are fun events happening all weekend.

Grand opening activities will happen Sept. 15 through Sept. 17 at 1041 Nolan Street.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. Friday, the festivities feature a range of family-friendly events and unique opportunities for customers. People can look forward to exclusive deals, giveaways, and prizes throughout the weekend-long event.

Academy will also host appearances from Food Network star and former National Football League player Eddie Jackson, the Brenham High School cheer team, drumline, and mascot.

Each day, the first 150 people in line at opening time will win gift cards, there will be in-store treasure hunts, a gift with an Academy Credit Card application, and free laser engraving with the purchase of a Magellan Outdoors brand tumbler.

Free Bluebell ice cream will be provided at 11 a.m. as well as an opportunity to take a photo with the Astros 2022 World Series trophy on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The 63,000-square-foot store will open at 9 a.m. Sept. 15, offering a large selection of sports and outdoors products.

