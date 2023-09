COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham volleyball team beat A&M Consolidated 25-19, 25-13, 25-23 Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.

The Cubettes move to 2-0 in District 21-5A play while the Tigers fall to 0-2.

Consol will host Magnolia on Friday. Brenham will play at Rudder on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.