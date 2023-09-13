Bryan Vikings look to halt two game losing skid

Bryan Vikings football logo
Bryan Vikings football logo(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings are looking to snap a two game skid Thursday night against Randle.

The Vikings are coming off a one score loss to Brenham last week.

Their next opponent hasn’t lost a game this season and they haven’t even given up a point.

The Lions are averaging over 48 points a game which will be a challenge for the Vikings to stop, but it’s one they’re up for.

“We’re ready to go down there and play hard and try to execute on our end and see what happens there,” Bryan Head Football Coach Ricky Tullos said. “They’re a good ball club, but we’ve played some good ball clubs, and we don’t get caught up to much in stats and what other people have done. We really want to focus on the Vikings.”

Kick-off is set for 7:00 Thursday night.

It’s a shorter week for the Vikings, but Tullos said it gives them an extra day to prepare for district play which starts next week.

