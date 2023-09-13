Calvert ISD meets to discuss fate of old school building

The meeting won’t produce a final decision, but will allow residents to have input on what happens to the building.
The Calvert ISD school board held a meeting Tuesday to discuss options for their old school building.
By Anna Maynard
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
The district welcomed students into their new building this school year but still owns the original building, which has housed generations of Calvert students.

The district is working with community members and the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) in order to make a final decision. They said their focus is on making sound financial decisions that will benefit their students.

A meeting was held in July to begin discussions surrounding the building’s fate. The meeting agenda shows that historical marker designation and demolition were presented as two possible options.

“Just turn it into something that could, you know, further its life,” Bobby DeHart, a Calvert resident, said.

Tuesday’s meeting will not produce any final decisions, Calvert Superintendent Thyrun Hurst said. Residents who attended the meeting asked the district to take their time in making a decision.

“We certainly want to be collaborative, we want to participate in some shared decision-making, and we want everyone to have some ownership of what we’re doing here at Calvert ISD,” Hurst said.

As of right now, there is no available timeline regarding a final decision on what will happen to the old building.

