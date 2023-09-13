College Station beats Magnolia in 4 sets

By Darryl V Bruffett
Sep. 12, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The College Station Cougar volleyball team posted a four set win over Magnolia Tuesday night at Cougar Gym 25-18, 22-25, 31-29, 25-20. Avery Psencik lead the Cougars with 17 kills while Addisyn Green added 12 kills. Blair Thiebaud had 42 assists and Camryn Kimes had 20 digs.

The Cougars’ four match district homestand will continue on Friday when they will host Montgomery. First serve at Cougar Gym is scheduled for 6 pm.

