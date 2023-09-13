Fisher knows defense needs to put more pressure on quarterback

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M defense struggled against the Miami Hurricanes last weekend on the road which resulted in the Aggies first loss of the season.

Jimbo Fisher saw the Aggie ‘D’ give up five plays of 20 or more yards against the Hurricanes with all of those big plays coming through the air.

Hurricane quarterback Tyler Van Dyke threw for 374 yards and averaged nearly 13 yards per throw.

Entering week 3 Texas A&M ranks 98th in country in passing yards allowed.

After seeing no sacks last week, Fisher knows the problem is not only coverage, but also putting more pressure on the QB.

“We’ve got to find a way to get more pressure on the quarterback. They had a couple of deep balls on us. We’ve got the tackle and we did not tackle in space,” said Fisher.

The Aggies are 4-0 all time against the WarHawks including their 48-10 win in 2018.

Going into Saturdays’ game, A&M is a five touchdown favorite against Louisiana Monroe. Kickoff is scheduled for a 3 pm. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

We’ll have much more about the game with Louisiana Monroe during Aggie Game Day.

Saturday’s Show will air from 1-2 pm on KBTX live from Aggie Park.

We’ll talk X’s and O’s concerning about the game. Get our Aggie Game Day Analyst Alan Weddell’s thoughts on what went wrong at Miami and how he feels the team moves forward.

Our In The Zone guest will be Shea Groom, the former Aggie Soccer player is one of eight Texas A&M Letterwinners being inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame.

Morgan Weaver will also have a story about a day in the life of Reveille. The highest ranking member of the Texas A&M Corp of Cadets.

