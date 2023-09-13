Grimes County Sheriff celebrates 25 years with the agency

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s first responders salute goes to Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell.

He recently celebrated his 25th anniversary with the sheriff’s office. He is the longest-serving sheriff in the history of Grimes County.

The sheriff’s office says they are appreciative of his loyalty and dedication to their citizens.

