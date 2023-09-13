Grimes County Sheriff celebrates 25 years with the agency

This week's first responders salute goes to Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell.
This week's first responders salute goes to Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell.(Grimes County Sheriff's Office)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s first responders salute goes to Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell.

He recently celebrated his 25th anniversary with the sheriff’s office. He is the longest-serving sheriff in the history of Grimes County.

The sheriff’s office says they are appreciative of his loyalty and dedication to their citizens.

If you have a first responder who deserves recognition, please send us their information to the First Responders Salute presented by Waltman Grisham. They can be featured on KBTX on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m.

