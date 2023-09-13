Learn self-defense techniques with Brazos Valley Mixed Martial Arts

By Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking to learn ways to protect and defend yourself, Brazos Valley Mixed Martial Arts is here to help. The gym is offering a self-defense class and seminar on Saturday for all ages.

The seminar will begin at 11 a.m. and will be taught by martial arts hall of famer Brad Scott.

“We don’t always live in the best of predicaments. Sometimes people have bad intentions so it is always good to have some techniques in your arsenal just in case if there is an unsafe situation that comes at hand,” said Brazos Valley Mixed Martial Arts Coach Dmitri Westbrook.

Brazos Valley Mixed Martial Arts is located inside of Post Oak Mall.

If you are interested in registering for the class you can contact bvmmafitness@gmail.com or (979)-353-1138.

