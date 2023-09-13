Man injured after getting pinned between vehicle and concrete post outside bank

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A man was injured Wednesday morning outside a College Station bank when he became pinned between a vehicle and a concrete post.

It happened just after 11:00 a.m. outside the Wells Fargo Bank in the 200 block of Southwest Parkway.

The man became pinned in the ATM drive-thru lane, said police.

He was rushed to a hospital but his condition wasn’t immediately available.

Officers and @CSTXFire were dispatched to Wells Fargo Bank, 200 Southwest Pkwy E, for a male that was pinned between his vehicle and a concrete post at the drive thru ATM. The male was later transported to the hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/GgjzhcwTtz — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) September 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.