Man injured after getting pinned between vehicle and concrete post outside bank
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A man was injured Wednesday morning outside a College Station bank when he became pinned between a vehicle and a concrete post.
It happened just after 11:00 a.m. outside the Wells Fargo Bank in the 200 block of Southwest Parkway.
The man became pinned in the ATM drive-thru lane, said police.
He was rushed to a hospital but his condition wasn’t immediately available.
