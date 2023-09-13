Man injured after getting pinned between vehicle and concrete post outside bank

The man became pinned in the ATM drive-thru lane at a bank on Southwest Parkway in College Station, said police.
College Station police shared information about the incident on the agency's social media page.
College Station police shared information about the incident on the agency's social media page.(MGN)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A man was injured Wednesday morning outside a College Station bank when he became pinned between a vehicle and a concrete post.

It happened just after 11:00 a.m. outside the Wells Fargo Bank in the 200 block of Southwest Parkway.

The man became pinned in the ATM drive-thru lane, said police.

He was rushed to a hospital but his condition wasn’t immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of 2019's BCS Christmas Parade on the Texas Avenue route.
BCS Christmas Parade canceled because of new medians on Texas Avenue
Torcay Fletcher, seen here in a 2021 mug shot, is facing an animal cruelty charge, according to...
College Station police announce arrest in animal cruelty case
"The proposed redevelopment is located on South College Avenue across from Hensel Park, within...
City of Bryan shares vision of new development near A&M, Hensel Park
Shemar Turner, 20, becomes the second Texas A&M football player to be arrested this month.
Texas A&M football player arrested for reckless driving
TEa
TEA to temporarily delay release of 2023 A-F Accountability Ratings

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
Registration open for Little Ranger Cheer Camp
KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
The Senate gallery as technical staff prepares communications for the impeachment trial of Ken...
LIVE Paxton trial updates: : Credit union CEO alleges donor benefited from “surprising” AG opinion
Caleb Britt joined What's The Buzz manager Maria Navarro to talk about their new location in...
What’s the Buzz expanding in BCS