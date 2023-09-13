Registration open for Little Ranger Cheer Camp

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder High School is hosting a Little Ranger Cheer Camp.

The mini cheerleaders, ages pre-K to 6th grade, will learn cheers and dances at the camp.

Little Ranger Camp is Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a showoff performance at noon at Rudder High School Armory Gym.

Campers will get to perform on the field with the cheerleaders the following Friday, Oct. 13 at Rudder’s Pink Out game.

The cost is $45 for the first child and $35 for each additional child.

Participants are asked to register by Sept. 29 to ensure they have a shirt for the game. All others will receive a shirt at a later date.

To register, go to the RHS Cheer page on Facebook or email shelby.veliz@gmail.com.

