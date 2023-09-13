Texas A&M Baseball received its 30-game SEC schedule

(KBTX)
By Ben Rikard, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Baseball received its 30-game Southeastern Conference schedule from the league on Wednesday afternoon.

The Aggies’ SEC schedule includes home series against Mississippi State, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Georgia and Arkansas. They hit the road for three-game sets at Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss.

A&M’s SEC journey begins March 15-17 in Gainesville when the Aggies battle Florida. The Maroon & White follow with consecutive home series against Mississippi State (March 22-24) and Auburn (March 28-30).

Texas A&M alternates home and away series for the following five weeks beginning at South Carolina the weekend of April 5-7. April also includes home series versus Vanderbilt (April 12-14) and Georgia (April 26-28) along with a trip to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama on April 19-21.

The SEC gauntlet continues into the May when the Aggies square off with each of the last two national champions in consecutive road series, starting with the reigning champs, LSU, on May 3-5 at Alex Box Stadium. They then travel to Oxford to take on Ole Miss before closing out the 2024 schedule by hosting the defending SEC champion Arkansas Razorbacks.

Dates for the conference slate are not final as series may shift to Thursday-Saturday for television purposes.

The SEC Tournament returns to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. From May 21-26.

2024 Texas A&M SEC Baseball Schedule

March 15-17       @Florida

March 22-24      MISSISSIPPI STATE

March 28-30      AUBURN

April 5-7               @South Carolina

April 12-14          VANDERBILT

April 19-21          @Alabama

April 26-28          GEORGIA

May 3-5                @LSU

May 10-12           @Ole Miss

May 16-18          ARKANSAS

May 21-26          SEC Tournament

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of 2019's BCS Christmas Parade on the Texas Avenue route.
BCS Christmas Parade canceled because of new medians on Texas Avenue
Torcay Fletcher, seen here in a 2021 mug shot, is facing an animal cruelty charge, according to...
College Station police announce arrest in animal cruelty case
"The proposed redevelopment is located on South College Avenue across from Hensel Park, within...
City of Bryan shares vision of new development near A&M, Hensel Park
Shemar Turner, 20, becomes the second Texas A&M football player to be arrested this month.
Texas A&M football player arrested for reckless driving
TEa
TEA to temporarily delay release of 2023 A-F Accountability Ratings

Latest News

Applause for September 13
Applause - Wednesday, September 13
Avery Psencik lead the Cougars with 17 kills while Addisyn Green added 12 kills. Blair Thiebaud...
College Station beats Magnolia in 4 sets
College Station beats Magnolia in 4 sets
College Station beats Magnolia in 4 sets
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Brenham sweeps Consol to move to 2-0 in district play