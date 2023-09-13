Texas Board of Criminal Justice honoring the life of Derrelynn Perryman

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Board of Criminal Justice (TBCJ), Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), and the Windham School District (WSD) announced the passing of TBCJ member Derrelynn Perryman.

Perryman began her service with the Texas Board of Criminal Justice in August 2015. During her tenure, she served as Vice Chair, Secretary and as Chair of the Victim Services Committee. She was also a member of the board’s Health Care, Human Resources, and Rehabilitation and Reentry Programs committees.

“Derrelynn Perryman was a true partner in service for those of us who had the privilege to work with her on the Texas Board of Criminal Justice. She leaves behind a legacy of strong support for the women and men of TDCJ and Windham and the mission of those agencies, including unwavering dedication to the cause of victims’ rights,” TBCJ Chairman Eric J.R. Nichols said. “Her contributions will never be forgotten.”

Throughout her career, Perryman was a staunch advocate for victims’ rights and assisting those affected by crime. Perryman was the former Victim Advocate Director for the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office and served as the Victim Services Coordinator at the Arlington Police Department for 21 years before her retirement.

“Derrelynn Perryman was a natural leader whose dedication, compassion and wisdom touched the lives of everyone she served,” TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said. “Her absence will be deeply felt, and her contributions will be remembered and cherished by all who had the privilege of working alongside her.”

“Derrelynn Perryman was a champion for the Windham School District and education. Her unwavering commitment helped transform the lives of our students and shape the future of our district,” WSD Superintendent Kristina J. Hartman, Ed.S. said. “Her vision and leadership will continue to inspire for years to come.”

During her career, Perryman also worked as a therapist and consultant in private practice. Additionally, she taught the next generation of victims’ advocates as an adjunct instructor for the School of Social Work and the Criminal Justice and Criminology Department at the University of Texas at Arlington, as well as the Department of Social Work at Texas Christian University. She was a certified peace officer instructor and a member of the Critical Incident Team with the Arlington Police Department. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degree in social work from The University of Texas at Arlington.

