Treat of the Day: Montgomery County Sheriff honors Deputy Corey Cooke

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Delaney Peden
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has recognized Deputy Corey Cooke for his “outstanding dedication and service to the community”.

Deputy Cooke recieved the Star of Texas award and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Combat Cross.

Congratulations to Deputy Cooke, and thank you so much for all you do for the Montgomery County community.

