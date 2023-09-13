What’s the Buzz expanding in BCS

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - What’s the Buzz is maximizing its presence in the Brazos Valley. The owner, Rogrigo Chavez, opened the second location at 2307 Texas Avenue South in Suite A in College Station.

“We are so excited to be here,” manager Maria Navarro said.

The second location offers a wide range of coffee options like the original location along with breakfast, lunch and dessert items.

Some of the drinks include drip coffee, frappes, cappuccinos and lattes.

From the breakfast menu, customers can enjoy things like bacon, egg and cheese croissants and quesadillas with ham, avocado and tomatoes.

There are also sandwich options that can be great for lunch. Some of them include the grilled chicken ciabatta, the prosciutto ciabatta and the smoked bacon ciabatta.

For those in the mood for something sweet, What’s the Buzz has a display case full of desserts that are made from family recipes. Mini pecan pies, lemon cakes and cookies are just a few of the options.

All of the drinks and food items can be enjoyed inside the shop or ordered to go at the drive-thru.

The shop also has a retail space to purchase coffee beans, plants, cups and more.

The Brazos Valley can expect even more from What’s the Buzz, the owner plans on opening more locations in the near future.

