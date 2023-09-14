Aggies looking for convincing win over ULM with SEC play looming

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team finished in a last place tie with Auburn in the SEC West last season and the 12th Man is expecting a big turn around in 2023. Topping their expectations is the fact that the Aggies return more starters returning than any other team in the SEC this season.

Texas A&M seemed to take a step back last week following their 48-33 road loss to Miami. The Maroon and White gave up too many big plays on defense and did not tackle well.

Special teams was also disappointing at times after missing a field goal and giving up at kick off return for a touchdown.

With SEC play beginning next week a convincing / dominating win over Louisiana Monroe is not only needed, but expected.

“You want to dominate every time you play and every time you go out there as a competitor. That’s the ‘I’ in win. You have to dominate your position and do it collectively as a unit,” said A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher.

“That always helps confidence but you’ve got to prepare well to be able to, go dominate,” added Fisher.

Texas A&M and Louisiana Monroe will kick off their game Saturday at 3 pm at Kyle Field.

The Aggies are 4-0 all time against the Warhawks.

