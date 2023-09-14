A&M falls to No. 22 Houston in four sets

Texas A&M Volleyball(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team fell to No. 22 Houston Friday evening at Reed Arena, 3-1 (25-12, 25-14, 21-25, 25-18).

Houston (6-2) came out as the aggressors in the match, opening up an early lead (5-0). The Aggies (7-2) tried to respond, however, the Cougars held their advantage throughout the set, taking the opening frame (25-12).

A&M scored the opening two points of the second frame, but Houston answered with a 13-5 run, prompting a timeout from head coach Jamie Morrison (13-7). The Cougars kept their foot on the gas, closing out the second set, 25-14.

The Aggies flipped the momentum back to their side, as they started the third set with a 6-3 run. Houston battled back, tying the squads at nine. The Maroon & White pulled out to a one-point lead as they reached the media timeout (15-14). A&M came out of the break on fire with a quick 3-1 run, forcing a Cougar timeout (18-15). Despite a late push from Houston, the Aggies claimed the set 25-21.

Opening the fourth frame, the squads battled back-and-forth as they were tied at seven. Houston pushed on to create an advantage at the mid-point of the set, 15-11. The Cougars held their rhythm, closing out the frame (25-18) and match, 3-1.

The Aggies close out their non-conference slate at Reed Arena on Friday as they face Liberty with first serve set for 12 p.m.

