A&M softball releases fall ball schedule

By Tyler Pounds, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M softball team announced its 2023 fall schedule, which features five home events and two road matchups.

The fall schedule kicks off with a home game against Texas State on October 6, followed by road pairings at Texas A&M-Commerce on October 10 and Texas on October 18.

A&M finishes the slate hosting Blinn College (October 19), McLennan Community College (October 24) and Texas Woman’s University (November 4.) A Maroon & White game is sandwiched in the schedule on October 27.

Admission is free to all five home fall games.

The Maroon & White return 13 Aggies from the 2023 squad that posted a 35-21 record, including a 12-12 ledger in SEC play under Coach Trisha Ford’s first season in Aggieland. Texas A&M welcomes 10 newcomers, including six transfers and four true freshmen.

