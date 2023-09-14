Anderson-Shiro CISD hosting retirement reception Thursday for superintendent
Published: Sep. 14, 2023
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Anderson-Shiro CISD is holding a reception in honor of retiring Superintendent Scott Beene.
Beene has been superintendent at the school district since 2016.
The event to celebrate him is happening Thursday at the Anderson-Shiro Elementary Library.
The reception is come and go from 4 until 6 p.m.
