Anderson-Shiro CISD hosting retirement reception Thursday for superintendent

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Anderson-Shiro CISD is holding a reception in honor of retiring Superintendent Scott Beene.

Beene has been superintendent at the school district since 2016.

The event to celebrate him is happening Thursday at the Anderson-Shiro Elementary Library.

The reception is come and go from 4 until 6 p.m.

