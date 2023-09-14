Anderson-Shiro CISD hosting retirement reception Thursday for superintendent

Anderson-Shiro CISD logo
Anderson-Shiro CISD logo(Anderson-Shiro CISD)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Anderson-Shiro CISD is holding a reception in honor of retiring Superintendent Scott Beene.

Beene has been superintendent at the school district since 2016.

The event to celebrate him is happening Thursday at the Anderson-Shiro Elementary Library.

The reception is come and go from 4 until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demonstrators display open carry firearms at a Second Amendment Protest in response to Gov....
Federal judge blocks suspension of right to carry firearms in public ordered by New Mexico governor
The Grimes County Sheriff tells KBTX that Albino Guerrero was captured Wednesday just before...
Update: Grimes County inmate captured near Anderson
College Station police shared information about the incident on the agency's social media page.
Man injured after getting pinned between vehicle and concrete post outside bank
Residents say they've noticed neighbors selling but thought it was for AgShacks.
Planned development in Bryan announced Tuesday shocks neighbors
Renderings of the FM 2818 Super Street design from Binkley & Barfield Consulting Engineers and...
TxDOT shares update on 2818 Super Street project in College Station

Latest News

The exhibit showcases the history of Aggie football with artifacts, historical photos,...
George Bush Library offers alternative to Saturday tailgating
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update - September 14
Research says beef can be a nutritious part of a balanced diet
From the Ground Up: Changing the perception of beef
Focus at Four KBTX
Focus at Four: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month