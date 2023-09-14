Anderson-Shiro CISD searching for new superintendent

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Anderson-Shiro CISD is looking for a new superintendent, and they want your input.

The district is accepting confidential responses to questions they say will help form a profile and interview questions to be used in the hiring process.

The anonymous responses will go to a consultant who will share the common themes with the board.

The survey will close next Friday, Sept. 22.

You can complete the English version of the survey here.

You can complete the Spanish version of the survey here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.