Body of quarry employee recovered after dump truck falls in pit filled with water, officials say

Indiana DNR
Indiana DNR(Indiana DNR)
By WAVE Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE/Gray News) - Officials in Indiana searched for a rock quarry employee who reportedly fell into a water-filled rock quarry pit.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the man fell into the quarry pit Tuesday around 2 p.m. when the dump truck he was operating fell into the quarry at Mulzer Crushed Stone Inc.

The dump truck weighed several tons and was near the edge of the pit. It then slipped over the edge and dropped several hundred feet into the water.

Responders in the initial search were hampered by the steep unstable terrain near the pit.

Mulzer employees helped in the search by constructing a temporary path allowing conservation officers to access the water by boat. Sonar images taken from the boat then confirmed where the truck was.

Authorities then dove down into the quarry where they recovered the body of the rock quarry employee on Wednesday.

Divers recovered the body just before noon. It was found between 20 and 30 feet deep with the help of a remote operated vehicle submersible sonar unit.

Divers got inside the inverted truck to remove the body.

The employee’s identity has not yet been released.

