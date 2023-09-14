Children’s Business Fair coming to the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Children’s Business Fair will debut this year at the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo.

Children between the ages of six and 16 will set up booths to launch their business ideas and sell handmade products to the public.

Angie Brinkmeyer, the coordinator for the event, stopped by First News at Four to share details about the event which takes place on Oct. 21 at the Brazos County Expo.

“There will be two groups selling. One that sells from 10 [a.m.] until 1 [p.m.] and then another that comes on from 4 to 7 [p.m.].” Brinkmeyer said.

Each group will consist of 25 young entrepreneurs.

“There’s wooden nativities, handmade crocheted items, dog treats, bracelets, jewelry, all kinds of things being sold,” Brinkmeyer said.

Admission to the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo will get patrons into the Children’s Business Fair.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.