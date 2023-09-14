City of Centerville worker arrested on multiple charges

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation.
Mug shot and evidence photos shared by the Leon County Sheriff's Office.
Mug shot and evidence photos shared by the Leon County Sheriff's Office.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A City of Centerville employee was arrested this week on weapon, alcohol, and drug-related charges, KBTX has confirmed.

According to a booking report, Banza Langford, 54, was arrested Tuesday morning at a location in the 100 block of South Cass Street in Centerville.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it executed a search warrant at the location just before 7 a.m. and took Langford into custody.

He’s charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and selling alcoholic beverages in a dry area.

His bonds total $40,000.

Langford is a field technician for the City of Centerville Water District.

We contacted Centerville City Hall on Thursday afternoon for an update on Longford’s employment status with the city.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demonstrators display open carry firearms at a Second Amendment Protest in response to Gov....
Federal judge blocks suspension of right to carry firearms in public ordered by New Mexico governor
The Grimes County Sheriff tells KBTX that Albino Guerrero was captured Wednesday just before...
Update: Grimes County inmate captured near Anderson
Residents say they've noticed neighbors selling but thought it was for AgShacks.
Planned development in Bryan announced Tuesday shocks neighbors
College Station police shared information about the incident on the agency's social media page.
Man injured after getting pinned between vehicle and concrete post outside bank
Renderings of the FM 2818 Super Street design from Binkley & Barfield Consulting Engineers and...
TxDOT shares update on 2818 Super Street project in College Station

Latest News

Restaurant Report Card: September 14, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: September 14, 2023
Milam County law enforcement ‘no billed’ by grand jury for fatal shooting
“The former University Drive Albertson’s location is obviously familiar to the community, and...
New fitness facility going into old Albertson’s building on University Drive
Anderson-Shiro CISD logo
Anderson-Shiro CISD hosting retirement reception Thursday for superintendent