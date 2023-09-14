City of Centerville worker arrested on multiple charges

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A City of Centerville employee was arrested this week on weapon, alcohol, and drug-related charges, KBTX has confirmed.

According to a booking report, Banza Langford, 54, was arrested Tuesday morning at a location in the 100 block of South Cass Street in Centerville.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it executed a search warrant at the location just before 7 a.m. and took Langford into custody.

He’s charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and selling alcoholic beverages in a dry area.

His bonds total $40,000.

Langford is a field technician for the City of Centerville Water District.

We contacted Centerville City Hall on Thursday afternoon for an update on Longford’s employment status with the city.

