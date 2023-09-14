Classroom Champion: Eli Dawson of Allen Academy

Eli Dawson
By Travis Musgrove
Published: Sep. 14, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -- Eli Dawson, a senior at Allen Academy, has been named the first KBTX/American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion of the 2023-2024 school year. Eli’s outstanding achievements in academics, sports, and music have earned him this prestigious recognition.

With a remarkable 4.5 grade point average and ranked number one in his class, Eli is a true academic standout. He has also been awarded the TAPPS Academic All State distinction, a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence in his studies.

In addition to his rigorous academic pursuits, Eli is a talented musician who plays the cello. His passion for learning extends beyond the classroom, as described by his history teacher, Wendy Lee: “He’s the kind of kid that will be curious and go look up stuff after school. So he’ll bring extra stuff that I don’t even know about. And he just adds it to the classroom. He knows all the funny stories too.”

Eli attributes his success to his parents and their high academic standards. “You know, they’ve kind of helped me set a high academic standard,” says Eli. “They’ve always told me that I’m bright and should pursue a future in something like that. I think that nuclear energy and power are a good cause because it’s affordable, green, and effective energy. And I think it’s like the future of the world.”

On the athletic front, Eli is a multi-sport athlete, participating in football, basketball, track and field, and tennis for the Rams. His exceptional performance on the field has not gone unnoticed, with achievements including 2nd Team All State TAPPS 2A football, a 4th-place finish at the state level for shotput, and a 2nd-place finish in district competition.

Head Football Coach Adrian Adams speaks highly of Eli’s impact both on and off the field: “What are we going to miss most about Eli is just his presence, you know. He’s a big presence on the field, but he’s also a big presence on our campus, from pre-K all the way up to 12th grade. People look up to him. He really takes pride in what he does in the weight room just as much as he does on the field and in the classroom as well. He has a big heart, and that’s probably what we’ll miss the most.”

Eli Dawson has his sights set on Baylor University, where he plans to major in Physics. His dedication to excellence, both in academics and athletics, is a source of inspiration for his peers and an example of what can be achieved through hard work and determination.

