Coleman, Malone to Represent Texas A&M at SEC Basketball Leadership Council

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
IRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball players Henry Coleman III and Jada Malone were selected to represent the Aggies at the SEC Basketball Leadership Council Sept. 15-16, the league announced Thursday.

The Men’s Basketball Leadership Council and the Women’s Basketball Leadership Council comprise two components of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council. The goal of the Council is for student-athletes to serve as a conduit of communication from their teams to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA.

The agenda for the two-day meeting includes a conversation with SEC Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Katie O’Neal, a presentation from guest speaker Michael Haddix and engagement with conference office staff.

Coleman and Malone also represented the Aggies at last year’s SEC Basketball Council. The council will once again meet at the conference offices in Birmingham, Alabama.

2023-24 Men’s Basketball Leadership Council

Max Scharnowski, Alabama

Lawson Blake, Arkansas

Tre Donaldson, Auburn

Alex Klatsky, Florida

Noah Thomasson, Georgia

Grant Darbyshire, Kentucky

Will Baker, LSU

Brandon Murray, Ole Miss

Trey Jackson III, Mississippi State

Nick Honor, Missouri

Jacobi Wright, South Carolina

Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee

Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M

Colin Smith, Vanderbilt

2023-24 Women’s Basketball Leadership Council

Meg Newman, Alabama

Maryam Dauda, Arkansas

Audia Young, Auburn

Alberte Rimdal, Florida

De’Mauri Flournoy, Georgia

Nyah Leveretter, Kentucky

Izzy Besselman, LSU

Madison Scott, Ole Miss

Debreasha Powe, Mississippi State

Hayley Frank, Missouri

Bree Hall, South Carolina

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Jada Malone, Texas A&M

Jada Brown, Vanderbilt

