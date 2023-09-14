Focus at Four: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and serves as an essential reminder to stay informed on what you can do to prevent the disease.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men. In 2023, the American Cancer Society estimates there will be about 288,300 new cases and about 34,700 deaths from prostate cancer.

Dr. Timothy Ruddell, a urologist with Baylor Scott & White, joined First News at Four to talk about the importance of getting checked.

“The thing with prostate cancer is it is it really doesn’t have any symptoms in its early stages.” Dr. Ruddell said. “The key is diagnosing it and finding it and deciding whether it needs to be treated while it’s in its early stage before it becomes advanced.”

Dr. Ruddell recommends men with no family history of prostate cancer between the ages of 55 and 70 should have annual prostate cancer screenings, ”Which consists typically of a prostate exam by their physician as well as a blood test called a PSA.”

Dr. Ruddell adds if there is a family history of prostate cancer, there’s a much higher risk of getting the disease and screenings should begin earlier. “Probably around the age of 40-45 rather than age 50-55. If a man is, you know, has other risk factors, such as being African American, they should probably start getting screened at age 40-45.”

IF you or someone you know if going through a cancer diagnosis, Dr. Ruddell suggests finding support groups in your community. There are also resources at Baylor Scott & White for anyone who needs them.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.