George Bush Library offers alternative to Saturday tailgating

The exhibit showcases the history of Aggie football with artifacts, historical photos, documents and audiovisual materials.
The exhibit showcases the history of Aggie football with artifacts, historical photos,...
The exhibit showcases the history of Aggie football with artifacts, historical photos, documents and audiovisual materials.(KBTX's Warren Vause)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M is hosting ULM on Saturday and the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum has a great pre-game activity.

“A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told...A Century of Aggie Football” is a home grown exhibit, researched and designed by in-house staff.

The exhibit highlights accomplishments from the past 130 years, notable coaches and players, and important Aggie traditions.

It provides a glimpse of why President Bush loved Aggieland and what it truly means to be a part of the 12th Man.

“A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told... A Century of Aggie Football” will be at the library until April 28, 2024.

While at the library, visitors can enjoy the “Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art, 1975-2018″ exhibit.

It features 36 different works of art by 15 combat artists from the Vietnam War era through recent years, and provides a glimpse into the realities of combat through the eyes of those who experienced it.

The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, go to bush41.org.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demonstrators display open carry firearms at a Second Amendment Protest in response to Gov....
Federal judge blocks suspension of right to carry firearms in public ordered by New Mexico governor
The Grimes County Sheriff tells KBTX that Albino Guerrero was captured Wednesday just before...
Update: Grimes County inmate captured near Anderson
College Station police shared information about the incident on the agency's social media page.
Man injured after getting pinned between vehicle and concrete post outside bank
Residents say they've noticed neighbors selling but thought it was for AgShacks.
Planned development in Bryan announced Tuesday shocks neighbors
Renderings of the FM 2818 Super Street design from Binkley & Barfield Consulting Engineers and...
TxDOT shares update on 2818 Super Street project in College Station

Latest News

Anderson-Shiro CISD logo
Anderson-Shiro CISD hosting retirement reception Thursday for superintendent
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update - September 14
Research says beef can be a nutritious part of a balanced diet
From the Ground Up: Changing the perception of beef
Focus at Four KBTX
Focus at Four: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month