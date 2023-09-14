George Bush Library offers alternative to Saturday tailgating

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M is hosting ULM on Saturday and the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum has a great pre-game activity.

“A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told...A Century of Aggie Football” is a home grown exhibit, researched and designed by in-house staff.

The exhibit highlights accomplishments from the past 130 years, notable coaches and players, and important Aggie traditions.

It provides a glimpse of why President Bush loved Aggieland and what it truly means to be a part of the 12th Man.

“A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told... A Century of Aggie Football” will be at the library until April 28, 2024.

While at the library, visitors can enjoy the “Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art, 1975-2018″ exhibit.

It features 36 different works of art by 15 combat artists from the Vietnam War era through recent years, and provides a glimpse into the realities of combat through the eyes of those who experienced it.

The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, go to bush41.org.

