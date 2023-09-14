From the Ground Up: Changing the perception of beef

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Beef has received a bad rap in the past as an unhealthy food choice, says Shalene McNeill, a nutrition scientist and registered dietitian. Yet as research continues, she says that the perception of beef is changing for the better. She has helped to ensure the correct data is available to the experts.

“More and more, what we’re beginning to see and learn is the great health benefits of beef. One of the things I work on is helping make sure that the leading experts who are giving advice to their patients and clients have the latest research about the benefits of beef.”

The research seems to indicate that beef is not only a highly nutritious food source, it’s also helpful for all ages. She says beef contains a variety of critical, nutritional components beneficial to every stage of life.

“We’re beginning to see that adding beef into the diets, even the diets of young children, could help get that iron, protein and zinc a person needs. In the teenage years, it has great benefits because that’s a time you have great nutrition needs. Even at the other end of life, the aging years, when we need protein to keep muscle and energy up, beef plays a role there.”

Of course, McNeill also stresses that as with all things, moderation is the key to unlocking beef’s maximum potential.

“We need to eat beef as part of a healthy and balanced diet. So, there’s probably room for improvement in terms of how we enjoy beef. But, that’s what the research is beginning to show. That’s what is so important to communicate with the public, because people love eating beef.”

