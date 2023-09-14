Inaugural Aggieland Farmers Market happening this weekend

KBTX News 3 at Ten
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Farmers Market is holding its inaugural market this Saturday.

It will be located in the Post Oak Mall parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon.

There will be beef, pork, rabbit, turkey, vegetables, flowers, jams, you name it!

The Aggieland Farmers Market says this isn’t just happening this weekend, but every Saturday from here on out.

