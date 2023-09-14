Inaugural Aggieland Farmers Market happening this weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Farmers Market is holding its inaugural market this Saturday.

It will be located in the Post Oak Mall parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon.

There will be beef, pork, rabbit, turkey, vegetables, flowers, jams, you name it!

The Aggieland Farmers Market says this isn’t just happening this weekend, but every Saturday from here on out.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.