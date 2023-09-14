Learn to play pickleball with Brazos Valley Pickleball Association

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You can try to play one of the fastest-growing sports in the county thanks to an organization in Bryan.

The Brazos Valley Pickleball Association has a community of pickleball fans with a place to play and people to play with.

President Adrian Capetillo says the sport’s recent popularity comes from the sport’s accessibility. It doesn’t matter how athletic you are, everyone can play pickleball.

“You can pick up this game and you can be as competitive as you want or just have fun,” said Capetillo.

The Brazos Valley Pickleball Association has a list of locations and times you can choose to play at. They also supply paddles and balls but you are welcome to bring your own.

You can click here if you are interested in registering to be a part of the organization.

