Lobsterfest will be in full swing on Friday in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 34th annual Lobsterfest this week.

There will be lobster, steak, a live auction, and live music this Friday from 7- 10 p.m. at the Brazos Center.

The story continues below the post

Admission tickets are still available and will be sold until Friday morning.

“It’s a way to do good for the community through helping businesses, but it’s also a lot of fun for the people that show up and are here to help us,” said Glenn Brewer, President and CEO of the BCS Chamber of Commerce.

This is the Chamber of Commerce’s biggest fundraising event and all their proceeds go towards the businesses they serve.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.