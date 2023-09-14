Milam County law enforcement ‘no billed’ by grand jury for fatal shooting

(MGN)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Milam County Grand Jury determined four members of law enforcement were justified in using deadly force in a shooting on May 11.

Law enforcement from several agencies were attempting to take a suspect into custody with a warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The grand jury no-billed Captain John Vargas from the Milam County Sheriff’s Department, Officer Stephen Wall from Rockdale Police Department, and Detective Justin Anastasiades and Lieutenant Antony Maskunas from Cameron Police Department.

Texas Ranger Sergeant Kenneth Shields investigated and testified regarding this matter.

District Attorney, W.W. Torrey presented the case to the Grand Jury.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demonstrators display open carry firearms at a Second Amendment Protest in response to Gov....
Federal judge blocks suspension of right to carry firearms in public ordered by New Mexico governor
The Grimes County Sheriff tells KBTX that Albino Guerrero was captured Wednesday just before...
Update: Grimes County inmate captured near Anderson
Residents say they've noticed neighbors selling but thought it was for AgShacks.
Planned development in Bryan announced Tuesday shocks neighbors
College Station police shared information about the incident on the agency's social media page.
Man injured after getting pinned between vehicle and concrete post outside bank
Renderings of the FM 2818 Super Street design from Binkley & Barfield Consulting Engineers and...
TxDOT shares update on 2818 Super Street project in College Station

Latest News

Restaurant Report Card: September 14, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: September 14, 2023
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
Mug shot and evidence photos shared by the Leon County Sheriff's Office.
City of Centerville worker arrested on multiple charges
“The former University Drive Albertson’s location is obviously familiar to the community, and...
New fitness facility going into old Albertson’s building on University Drive