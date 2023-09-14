Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office looking for aggravated robbery suspects

The suspects reportedly took off in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims.
The suspects reportedly took off in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims.(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KINGWOOD, Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a pair of aggravated robbery suspects.

Deputies say one of the suspects entered a business in Kingwood with a handgun and forced the employee to leave the store with him. A second suspect then stole the cash from inside the business.

The suspects then reportedly took off in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims.

If you know who these people are, you are asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP.

