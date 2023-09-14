New fitness facility going into old Albertson’s building on University Drive

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - We now know what’s going into the former Albertson’s building that has sat empty for many years on University Drive in College Station.

Crunch Fitness shared on Facebook today a new $5 million facility that will occupy the space.

Originally developed as a Randall’s grocery store in 1991, the site became an Albertson’s in 1997 before closing in 2011.

Last year, Oldham Goodwin announced the building had been sold.

