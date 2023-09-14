New fitness facility going into old Albertson’s building on University Drive

Crunch Fitness shared on Facebook Thursday a new $5 million facility is being built.
“The former University Drive Albertson’s location is obviously familiar to the community, and...
“The former University Drive Albertson’s location is obviously familiar to the community, and now it will serve the people of Bryan-College Station again. We’re excited to be a part of the redevelopment and future of such a key property," said Oldham Goodwin Executive Vice President Clint Oldham last year following the sale of the building.(Image provided by Oldham Goodwin)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - We now know what’s going into the former Albertson’s building that has sat empty for many years on University Drive in College Station.

Crunch Fitness shared on Facebook today a new $5 million facility that will occupy the space.

Originally developed as a Randall’s grocery store in 1991, the site became an Albertson’s in 1997 before closing in 2011.

Last year, Oldham Goodwin announced the building had been sold.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demonstrators display open carry firearms at a Second Amendment Protest in response to Gov....
Federal judge blocks suspension of right to carry firearms in public ordered by New Mexico governor
The Grimes County Sheriff tells KBTX that Albino Guerrero was captured Wednesday just before...
Update: Grimes County inmate captured near Anderson
College Station police shared information about the incident on the agency's social media page.
Man injured after getting pinned between vehicle and concrete post outside bank
Residents say they've noticed neighbors selling but thought it was for AgShacks.
Planned development in Bryan announced Tuesday shocks neighbors
Renderings of the FM 2818 Super Street design from Binkley & Barfield Consulting Engineers and...
TxDOT shares update on 2818 Super Street project in College Station

Latest News

Anderson-Shiro CISD logo
Anderson-Shiro CISD hosting retirement reception Thursday for superintendent
The exhibit showcases the history of Aggie football with artifacts, historical photos,...
George Bush Library offers alternative to Saturday tailgating
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update - September 14
Research says beef can be a nutritious part of a balanced diet
From the Ground Up: Changing the perception of beef