Roundabouts proposed for Victoria Avenue in College Station

A public meeting is set for later this month for residents to learn more about the changes.
The roundabouts will be completed either by the end of 2024 or early 2025.
The roundabouts will be completed either by the end of 2024 or early 2025.
By Julia Lewis
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -There will be new roundabouts installed at the intersections of Victoria Avenue and Woodlake Drive as well as Victoria Avenue and Creek Meadow Boulevard.

The City of College Station found there are traffic issues in these areas and believes the new roundabouts will improve not only traffic flow but safety as well.

Project Manager Casey Rhodes says these adjustments will take some getting used to but will prove easier in the long run.

“It’s really safe, it’s sufficient. It does take a small learning curb to get used to them, but once you’ve driven through it a couple of times, it’s actually pretty easy,” he says.

The intersections will still be functional during the construction.

The roundabouts will be completed either by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

A public meeting is set for later this month for residents to learn more about the changes. It’s set for September 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wellborn Middle School cafeteria.

A design was constructed for the roundabouts at Victoria Avenue
A design was constructed for the roundabouts at Victoria Avenue
A design was constructed for the roundabouts at Victoria Avenue and Creek Meadow Blvd.
A design was constructed for the roundabouts at Victoria Avenue and Creek Meadow Blvd.

The roundabouts will be completed either by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

