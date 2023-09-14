Texas A&M looks to snap 2 match skid Friday at noon vs Liberty Flames

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team closes out its non-conference slate Friday as it hosts Liberty in Reed Arena with first serve set for 12 p.m.

The Aggies have a quick turnaround following a 3-1 loss to No. 22 Houston on Wednesday. A&M went down early, as the Cougars claimed the opening two sets. The Maroon & White struck back winning the third frame, however, Houston secured the match in four.

Closing out their non-conference slate, the Aggies take on the Liberty Flames in the programs first ever meeting. The teams had identical starts to the 2023 season, opening with seven-straight wins and dropping their next two. Liberty takes on Houston today, then prepare for a matchup with A&M as the teams gear up for the start of conference play.

A&M ranks in the top 50 nationally in five team categories including, 14th in blocks per set (2.88), 24th in assists per set (13.00), 30th in opponent hitting percentage (.149), 35th in hitting percentage (.270) and tied for 43rd in kills per set (13.53).

Ifenna Cos-Okpalla was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after she broke her own program record and tied the SEC record in for total blocks in a three-set match, logging 14 in the Aggies match versus Utah State. She leads the nation in blocks per set with 1.88, 0.13 more than her closest competitor.

Fans can follow tomorrow’s match live on SEC Network+, or keep track of live stats at the event through 12thman.com.

PROMOTIONS

50% Off Concessions

Join Aggie volleyball for lunch on Friday when they host Liberty at 12 p.m. Fans receive 50% off concession orders at the main Reed Arena concession stands for the first 30 minutes that doors open (11-11:30 a.m.). This excludes alcohol and bottled water.

12TH MAN REWARDS

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a homefield advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online Giveaway Store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn points at the match.

