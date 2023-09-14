Texas A&M set to open SEC soccer schedule on Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M soccer opens its SEC slate Friday when it welcomes the hottest team in the conference to Ellis Field. The Aggies host the Kentucky Wildcats in a 7 p.m. tilt.The Maroon & White are on a two-game winning streak as they shut out both Grambling State and Rice last week by a combined tally of 12-0. Eight of the goals came from bench players, including three by Jazmine Wilkinson and two each by Sydney Becerra and Kate Colvin.

Colvin missed the first five matches due to injury but made an instant impact upon her return. Colvin scored a goal in each of her two matches back on the pitch with both goals coming in the last five minutes of the opening half. She scored a 42nd minute goal against Grambling State to give A&M a 6-0 advantage and a 44th minute goal at Rice to give A&M a 2-0 edge going into halftime.

A&M owns an 8-0-1 edge in the series against Kentucky, including 7-0-1 since joining the SEC, A&M outscored the Wildcats 13-2 in the last three matches. The Aggies won the most recent meeting in 2021 with Maile Hayes, Taylor Pounds, and Makhiya McDonald scoring goals in the first half. The first match was at the 1999 NCAA Tournament in Lexington with then-No. 11 Texas A&M pulling out a 3-2 OT victory. Then-No. 13 Kentucky held leads of 1-0 and 2-1. Nicky Thrasher nailed the winner, hitting a 20-yarder over the keeper’s hands.

Kentucky enters the contest with a 6-0-1 record and a four-game winning streak. Kentucky’s Jordynn Rhodes leads the team with 12 points and six goals.

The match is available on SEC Network + with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Jeff Given (color) on the call. A radio broadcast of the match is available with the voices of Casey Atnip and David Nuño on the call. The match airs on Gospel 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley with the audio also available in the 12th Man Mobile app.PROMOTIONS

A&M Football Free Friday

Show your 9/16 Football vs ULM game ticket to the Ellis Field ticket window for FREE admission to the match.

$5 Beer Night

$5 Lone Star Light will be available for purchase at the Ellis Field concessions stand.

Soccer/Volleyball Doubleheader

Purchase a ticket to either the volleyball or soccer match and receive admission to BOTH matches.

12th MAN REWARDS

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M athletics events in supports of creating a homefield advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online Giveaway Store for a variety of items. Register within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn points at the match.

PARKING AND ENTRANCE

With construction surrounding much of Ellis Field, fans are asked to park at Reed Arena lots and enter the gates on the northeast and northwest corners.

