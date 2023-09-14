Treat of the Day: Bryan High senior named National Merit Semifinalist
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced Wednesday that Bryan High School senior Grace DuBose has been selected as a National Merit Semifinalist.
DuBose is involved in the International Baccalaureate program, National Honor Society, Girl Scouts and the school’s theater program.
As a semifinalist, DuBose will be eligible to earn scholarship money from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.